TikTok reveals 2022 hitmakers, emerging artists & most popular songs

photo by P Squared

TikTok continues to be a huge force in music, breaking new artists and driving hit songs through viral videos, and the platform has released their 2022 Roundup, which includes some of the music that trended there this year. This year's "Playlist" of popular songs includes tracks by Lizzo, Pharrell Williams, WILLOW, and Kate Bush (whose classic track "Running Up That Hill" had a huge resurgence in popularity over the summer thanks to Stranger Things).

Tiktok's 2022 "Hitmakers" list includes Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, Yung Gravy, Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, and more, while their "Emerging Artists" list features Ice Spice, Steve Lacy, GloRilla, Latto, Omar Apollo, and more. See their music lists below, and find their full year in review HERE.

2022 TIKTOK PLAYLIST

United States
"Sunroof" - Nicky Youre & dazy
"L$d" - Luclover
"Ginseng Strip 2002" - Yung Lean
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Just a Cloud Away" - Pharrell Williams
"Forever" - Labrinth
"Wait a Minute!" - WILLOW
"Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
"BILLIE EILISH." - Armani White
"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" - Kate Bush

Around the World
"Ginseng Strip 2002" - Yung Lean
"Sunroof" - Nicky Youre & dazy
"Wait a Minute" - WILLOW
"Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral" - WZ Beat
"Cool for the Summer" - Demi Lovato
"Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
"Me Porto Bonito" - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"L$d" - Luclover
"Una Noche En Medellín" - Cris Mj

2022 TIKTOK HITMAKERS
Lizzo
Bella Poarch
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Selena Gomez
Nessa Barrett
Yung Gravy
Billie Eilish
Meghan Trainor

2022 TIKTOK EMERGING ARTISTS
Ice Spice
Steve Lacy
Bailey Zimmerman
JVKE
Benson Boonie
GloRilla
Latto
Omar Apollo
Muni Long
Anees

