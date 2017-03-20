Tim and Eric announce 10th Anniversary tour

Adult Swim vets and alt-comedy weirdos Tim and Eric are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! with a tour. "It’s been 10 years," the duo say in a statement. "We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate this incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime." You can check out a tour announce video below.