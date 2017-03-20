Tim and Eric announce 10th Anniversary tour
Adult Swim vets and alt-comedy weirdos Tim and Eric are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! with a tour. "It’s been 10 years," the duo say in a statement. "We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate this incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime." You can check out a tour announce video below.
The tour hits NYC on July 14 at Town Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM with presales beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.
Tim just released a new song about Donald Trump, "Mar A Lago" and Eric will be on Season 2 of Aziz Ansari's Master of None.
Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour Dates:
Tue. July 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Wed. July 12 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
Fri. July 14 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall
Tue. July 18 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Thu. July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
Fri. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Sun. July 23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Tue. July 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Wed. July 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Fri. July 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. July 29 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Mon. July 31 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Tue. Aug. 1 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Aug. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Fri. Aug. 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sun. Aug. 6 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Wed. Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel