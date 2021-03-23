Tim Burgess celebrates one year of lockdown Listening Parties with new book

One year ago, when COVID lockdown in the UK began, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess started hosting listening parties of classic albums where the artists who made them live-tweeted stories about them, track by track, as we listened to the album. Things kicked off March 23, 2020 with The Charlatans' debut, Some Friendly, and the series grew quickly; during the height of the pandemic there were as many as five listening parties happening in a single day, with the likes of Paul McCartney, Talking Heads, The Smiths, Kylie Minogue, The Breeders, Michael Kiwanuka, Kurt Vile, New Order, Joy Division, Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Belle & Sebastian, Cocteau Twins, Sleaford Mods, Madness, The Pogues, My Bloody Valentine, and many, many more. It's still going strong.

Tim said he started the series "thinking these would go on for a week or two. Here we are 730 something listening parties later!" On the one year anniversary of the first listening party, Tim has announced that the series is getting a book, The Listening Party, featuring 100 of the best conversations and albums from the last year. The book will be out in September (pre-order) and proceeds will go to the Music Venue Trust which has helped music venues stay afloat during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Tim has also partnered with Flare Audio on official Listening Party earphones which will be out this Friday (3/26) with $5 from each pair sold going to Music Venue Trust.