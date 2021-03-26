Tim Cohen of The Fresh & Onlys and Magic Trick released his sixth solo album, You Are Still Here, today. While generally a DIY kind of guy, Tim went into a proper studio for the first time as a solo artist to make this one, and he took to it like a duck to water, embracing a mid-fi style that's just rough enough around the edges. It's a terrific album and you can stream the whole thing below.

One of the album's standout cuts is "Homeless," a song that reassures during tough times and gives You Are Still Here its title. We're premiering the song's charming video. “My daughter and I made a couple Muppet-style puppets and I decided I wanted to make an '80s public-access style noir Sesame Street video for my album, which was already handmade from the percussion instruments to the cover art," Tim tells us. "My buddy Luke Sweeney directed the video, put together the puppet footage and the handheld footage of my stoop at night, added his own flourishes and designs and the final 'product' was born.”

Watch the "Homeless" and stream Tim's new album, below.