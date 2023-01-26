Tim Hecker announces new LP ‘No Highs,’ shares “Lotus Light”
Canadian composer Tim Hecker has announced a new album, No Highs, is coming out on April 28 via Kranky (pre-order). Tim's interest in dark ambient with a foreboding edge shines on single "Lotus Light." Stream it below.
No Highs includes an array of electronics, including a modal sax feature by Colin Stetson. Per a press release, Tim is interested in "negation" as a muse: "the sense of tumult without bombast, tethered ecstasies, an escape from escapism. His is an antagonism both brusque and beguiling, devoid of resolution, beckoning the listener ever deeper into its greyscale alchemies of magisterial disquiet." Check out the album art and tracklist for No Highs below.
Tim Hecker will be touring around Europe this spring, and will headline a church show at Austin's Oblivion Access in June. All dates below.
Tim's soundtrack for Brandon Cronenberg's new thriller Infinity Pool also comes out this Friday (1/27) on Milan Records, and you can hear a track from that below too.
No Highs Tracklist
1. Monotony
2. Glissalia
3. Total Garbage
4. Lotus Light
5. Winter Cop
6. In your Mind
7. Monotony II
8. Pulse Depression
9. Anxiety
10. Sense Suppression
11. Living Spa Water
TIM HECKER -- 2023 TOUR DATES
04/08: Brussels, BE - BRDCST @ AB Theatre
04/09: The Hague, NL - Rewire @ Amare
04/14: Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
04/15: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret
04/16: Bergen, NO - Landmark
04/18: Berlin, DE - Volksbühne
04/19: Athens, GR - Java
04/20: Lisbon, PT - Culturgest
04/21: Braga, PT - gnration
04/22: Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz PRE-HUMAN
04/24: Udine, IT - Cas*Aupa x Far East Film Festival
04/27: London, UK - Fabric
04/28: Budapest, HU - House of Music
06/15-18: Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival