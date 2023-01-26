Tim Hecker announces new LP ‘No Highs,’ shares “Lotus Light”

Canadian composer Tim Hecker has announced a new album, No Highs, is coming out on April 28 via Kranky (pre-order). Tim's interest in dark ambient with a foreboding edge shines on single "Lotus Light." Stream it below.

No Highs includes an array of electronics, including a modal sax feature by Colin Stetson. Per a press release, Tim is interested in "negation" as a muse: "the sense of tumult without bombast, tethered ecstasies, an escape from escapism. His is an antagonism both brusque and beguiling, devoid of resolution, beckoning the listener ever deeper into its greyscale alchemies of magisterial disquiet." Check out the album art and tracklist for No Highs below.

Tim Hecker will be touring around Europe this spring, and will headline a church show at Austin's Oblivion Access in June. All dates below.

Tim's soundtrack for Brandon Cronenberg's new thriller Infinity Pool also comes out this Friday (1/27) on Milan Records, and you can hear a track from that below too.

No Highs Tracklist

1. Monotony

2. Glissalia

3. Total Garbage

4. Lotus Light

5. Winter Cop

6. In your Mind

7. Monotony II

8. Pulse Depression

9. Anxiety

10. Sense Suppression

11. Living Spa Water

TIM HECKER -- 2023 TOUR DATES

04/08: Brussels, BE - BRDCST @ AB Theatre

04/09: The Hague, NL - Rewire @ Amare

04/14: Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

04/15: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret

04/16: Bergen, NO - Landmark

04/18: Berlin, DE - Volksbühne

04/19: Athens, GR - Java

04/20: Lisbon, PT - Culturgest

04/21: Braga, PT - gnration

04/22: Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz PRE-HUMAN

04/24: Udine, IT - Cas*Aupa x Far East Film Festival

04/27: London, UK - Fabric

04/28: Budapest, HU - House of Music

06/15-18: Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival