Tim Heidecker announces ‘Two Tims’ music / comedy tour
Tim Heidecker is bringing back his The Two Tims tour for summer 2023, where fans get his rather serious musical side with his Very Good Band, along with a set of comedy featuring his "No More Bullshit" persona. Dates kick off July 28 in Monterey, CA, then head to the East Coast and back before wrapping up in Oklahoma City on August 24. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on August 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM.
Tim Heidecker - 2023 The Two Tims Tour
July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre
AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National
AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre
AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre