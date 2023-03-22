Tim Heidecker announces ‘Two Tims’ music / comedy tour

Tim Heidecker is bringing back his The Two Tims tour for summer 2023, where fans get his rather serious musical side with his Very Good Band, along with a set of comedy featuring his "No More Bullshit" persona. Dates kick off July 28 in Monterey, CA, then head to the East Coast and back before wrapping up in Oklahoma City on August 24. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on August 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM.

Tim Heidecker - 2023 The Two Tims Tour

July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National

AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre

AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre