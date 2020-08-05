Tim Heidecker preps new LP ft. Weyes Blood & Lemon Twigs, shares “Fear of Death” video

Tim Heidecker is a talented musician and songwriter in addition to the comedy stylings he's mainly known for, and has announced a new album, Fear of Death, which will be out September 25 via Spacebomb. Like his last two albums, this was produced by Foxygen's Jonathan Rado and it features help from Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs, and Drew Erickson (Jonathan Wilson, Dawes). "This record is a dream come true for me,” says Heidecker. "I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of."

The first single is Fear of Death's title track which encapsulates the album's serious themes. “I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” Heidecker says. "It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: 'You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’" The video, shot in the studio, features Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs and the rest of the gang. Watch that below.

Fear of Death Tracklist

1. Prelude To Feelings

2. Come Away With Me

3. Backwards

4. Fear of Death

5. Someone Who Can Handle You

6. Nothing

7. Say Yes

8. Property

9. Little Lamb

10. Let It Be

11. Long As I’ve Got You

12. Oh How We Drift Away