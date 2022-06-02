Tim Heidecker shares Kurt Vile collab “Sirens of Titan,” expands summer tour

Tim Heidecker has shared "Sirens of Titan," his collaboration with Kurt Vile that's on his forthcoming album, High School. Against a synth-rock slow-burn that brings to mind Don Henley's "Boys of Summer," Tim and Kurt share lead vocals as the reflect on their teenage days, with a ragged, ripping solo from Kurt.

The song comes with a video animated by Ben Levin. “I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool shit,” Heidecker says. “I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”

Watch the video below.

High School is out June 24 via Spacebomb, and Tim will be taking his Very Good Band on tour this summer for shows that combine music and comedy. He's added a few more dates, including a new Brooklyn date on August 22 at The Bell House, which makes five shows for him there. The other four Bell House shows are sold out. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Kurt Vile plays his second show at NYC's Webster Hall tonight.

