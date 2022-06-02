Tim Heidecker shares Kurt Vile collab “Sirens of Titan,” expands summer tour
Tim Heidecker has shared "Sirens of Titan," his collaboration with Kurt Vile that's on his forthcoming album, High School. Against a synth-rock slow-burn that brings to mind Don Henley's "Boys of Summer," Tim and Kurt share lead vocals as the reflect on their teenage days, with a ragged, ripping solo from Kurt.
The song comes with a video animated by Ben Levin. “I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool shit,” Heidecker says. “I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”
Watch the video below.
High School is out June 24 via Spacebomb, and Tim will be taking his Very Good Band on tour this summer for shows that combine music and comedy. He's added a few more dates, including a new Brooklyn date on August 22 at The Bell House, which makes five shows for him there. The other four Bell House shows are sold out. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Kurt Vile plays his second show at NYC's Webster Hall tonight.
Tim Heidecker - 2022 Tour Dates
Tue. July 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Wed. July 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Thu. July 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Fri. July 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Sat. July 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Sun. July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Mon. July 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows) - SOLD OUT
Wed. July 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
Fri. July 15 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater (Early Show) - SOLD OUT
Fri. July 15 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater (Late Show)
Sat. July 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Sun. July 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Wed. July 20 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
Thu. July 21 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
Fri. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Sat. July 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sun. July 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Mon. July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Wed. July 27 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
Thu. July 28 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Fri. July 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sat. July 30 - Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
Sun. July 31 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
Mon. Aug. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Wed. Aug. 3 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
Thu. Aug. 4 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Fri. Aug. 5 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
Mon. Aug. 8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Tue. Aug. 9 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
Wed. Aug. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Fri. Aug. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Mon. Aug. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House
Tue. Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House - SOLD OUT
Wed. Aug. 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House - SOLD OUT
Fri. Aug. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House - SOLD OUT