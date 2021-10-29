Tim Heidecker shares new song “Dark Days,” announces full-band NYC show

Tim Heidecker is back with a new single, "Dark Days," an anthemic heartland rock number about pandemic times that was co-produced Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman) and Drew Erickson, who worked on Tim's 2020 album, Fear of Death.

"I wrote this in the darkest days of the pandemic when things really felt unhinged, and it’s filled with little Easter eggs of the moment… baking bread and all that stuff," says Tim. "At the last minute I changed the last line to be a question rather than a statement because I didn’t want it to be a total bummer. I hope it doesn’t ruin anyone’s day! Also I don’t think there’s a way to sing ‘this world’s on fire’ and NOT sound like Bruce Springsteen."

You can listen to "Dark Days" below. Tim has also announced his first-ever NYC show with his band -- “Tim Heidecker And His Very Good Band” to be specific -- that will happen at Bowery Ballroom on April 14. Tickets for that show are on sale now.