Tim Heidecker shares “Punch in the Gut” from new album, expands tour

Tim Heidecker will release a new album, High School, on June 24 via Spacebomb, and he's just shared another track from it. "This one started while thinking about how Warren Zevon might approach a high school parking lot, high noon style showdown,” says Heidecker. “But as I worked it, I recalled an incident where a friend of mine was visiting my school and was falsely accused of stealing. He was Black and it felt like profiling to me. There’s a lot of him in the song ‘Buddy’ too.” You can still hear that Warren Zevon influence, too -- listen below.

Tim will be hitting the road this summer for a hybrid tour that will feature both standup and his band. He's added a few more shows to the tour since we last posted, including a fourth night at Brooklyn's Bell House on August 23. His 8/24, 8/25 and 8/26 Bell House shows are sold out. All dates are listed below.

Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and the Very Good Band Dates

Tue. July 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Wed. July 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Thu. July 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Fri. July 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Sat. July 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Sun. July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Mon. July 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre - Tim Heidecker Live!

Wed. July 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Fri. July 15 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater (Early Show)

Fri. July 15 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater (Late Show)

Sat. July 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Sun. July 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Wed. July 20 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

Thu. July 21 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Fri. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Sat. July 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sun. July 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Mon. July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Wed. July 27 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

Thu. July 28 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Fri. July 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sat. July 30 - Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

Sun. July 31 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Mon. Aug. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Wed. Aug. 3 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

Thu. Aug. 4 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Fri. Aug. 5 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

Mon. Aug. 8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Tue. Aug. 9 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Wed. Aug. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Fri. Aug. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue. Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

Wed. Aug. 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

Thu. Aug. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

Fri. Aug. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House