Tim Heidecker shares Weyes Blood collab, “Nothing,” from upcoming LP

Tim Heidecker has shared "Nothing" from his upcoming album, Fear of Death, which is out September 25 via Spacebomb. He co-wrote the song with Weyes Blood's Natalie Mering, who also sings on it, and he calls it “one of the more spiritual and emotional moments of my creative life."

“I wanted to write a religious sounding song about agnosticism,” Tim says. “I wrote it a little poppier/jauntier, but working with Natalie and Drew (Erickson), we smoothed it out into something more haunting and (in my opinion ) beautiful. We crammed the session into the end of an overdub day/night, just the three of us doing it live with Natalie adding those incredible angel harmonies over the bridge. Drew and (Jonathan) Rado later added all sorts of goodness to it. The second verse is a very literal description of my experience at the SXSW premiere of Us. I’m pretty proud of this one in general. I hope it delivers some goosebumps."

You can watch the video for "Nothing" below.

Fear of Death was produced by Foxygen's Jonathan Rado and also features appearances from The Lemon Twigs and Drew Erickson (Jonathan Wilson, Dawes).

Tim is also in upcoming Showtime series Moonbase 8 with Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly.

Jonathan Rado and Weyes Blood also both contributed to the new Killers album.