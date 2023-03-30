Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band releasing ‘Live In Boulder’ LP (pre-order on purple vinyl)

Last year Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band released a live EP of tracks from his August 2022 show at the Boulder Theater. He's now releasing the entire show as a full live album, Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band (Live In Boulder), which will be out June 23 via Spacebomb. Check out the tracklist and artwork, along with a stream of the original EP, below.

Pre-order the Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band (Live In Boulder) LP on light purple blast vinyl in the BV shop.

Tim will be on tour this summer, bringing the Very Good Band and his "No More Bullshit" persona and dates include NYC's Webster Hall on August 9.

Tracklisting

Introductions/When I Get Up - Live in Boulder

Come Away With Me - Live in Boulder

Property - Live in Boulder

Buddy - Live in Boulder

Stupid Kid - Live in Boulder

Sirens of Titan - Live in Boulder

Kern River - Live in Boulder

Backwards - Live in Boulder

Nothing - Live in Boulder

I'm Not Feeling It Anymore - Live in Boulder

Work From Home - Live in Boulder

Hot Piss - Live in Boulder

Tim Heidecker - The Two Tims Tour 2023

July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National

AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre

AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre