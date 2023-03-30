Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band releasing ‘Live In Boulder’ LP (pre-order on purple vinyl)
Last year Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band released a live EP of tracks from his August 2022 show at the Boulder Theater. He's now releasing the entire show as a full live album, Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band (Live In Boulder), which will be out June 23 via Spacebomb. Check out the tracklist and artwork, along with a stream of the original EP, below.
Pre-order the Tim Heidecker & The Very Good Band (Live In Boulder) LP on light purple blast vinyl in the BV shop.
Tim will be on tour this summer, bringing the Very Good Band and his "No More Bullshit" persona and dates include NYC's Webster Hall on August 9.
Tracklisting
Introductions/When I Get Up - Live in Boulder
Come Away With Me - Live in Boulder
Property - Live in Boulder
Buddy - Live in Boulder
Stupid Kid - Live in Boulder
Sirens of Titan - Live in Boulder
Kern River - Live in Boulder
Backwards - Live in Boulder
Nothing - Live in Boulder
I'm Not Feeling It Anymore - Live in Boulder
Work From Home - Live in Boulder
Hot Piss - Live in Boulder
Tim Heidecker - The Two Tims Tour 2023
July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre
AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National
AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre
AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre