Tim Kasher announces new LP ft. Laura Jane Grace, Jeff Rosenstock & more, shares new song

Cursive and The Good Life frontman Tim Kasher has announced his fourth solo album, Middling Age, due April 15 via 15 Passenger/Thirty Something Records (pre-order). The album features a guest verse from Laura Jane Grace and saxophone by Jeff Rosenstock on "Forever of the Living Dead," percussion by Cloud Nothings drummer Jayson Gerycz, trumpet and cello from Tim's Cursive bandmates Patrick Newbery and Megan Siebe, respectively, bass on "100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes" by The Mystic Valley Band's Macey Taylor, and a song written and performed by Tim's nine-year-old niece Natalie Tetro ("Long Days").

The first single is "I Don't Think About You," a lovely acoustic song that Tim says is about "[the obsession] over someone who has since gone, leaving the narrator alone amongst the detritus of a life they once shared," and which features backing vocal harmonies by Megan Siebe. "'I Don't Think About You' is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords," Tim said. "The conceit reminds me a little of ‘I Got My Mind Set On You,’ a song that repeats its refrain endlessly as a means of suggesting a certain obsession, so I thought I'd approach this song similarly." He directed the video himself, and adds, "The video was something I could do at home, alone, during pandemic times. I've always appreciated that New Order video for ‘Round And Round,’ a bevy of models staring blankly at the screen. I thought I'd do something along those lines, but unfortunately it's just a bunch of versions of me staring at the screen in lieu of attractive models." Check it out below.

Cursive are currently on tour with Thursday, The Appleseed Cast, and Nate Bergman, and they'll be back in the NYC-area for a show in Thursday's home state of NJ on February 27 at Starland Ballroom. All upcoming dates here. Read our review of the NYC show they played last month at Irving Plaza.

Tracklist

1. Middling Age Anxiety Prologue (feat. ‘Long Days’ By Natalie Tetro)

2. I Don’t Think About You

3. What Are We Doing

4. The John Jouberts

5. 100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes

6. On My Knees

7. You Don’t Gotta Beat Yourself Up About It

8. Life Coach

9. Whisper Your Death Wish

10. Up And Cut Me Loose

11. Forever Of The Living Dead