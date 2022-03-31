Tim Kasher releases new song ft. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock (listen)

When Cursive/The Good Life frontman Tim Kasher announced his new solo album Middling Age, he revealed that one song, "Forever of the Living Dead," features guest vocals from Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace and sax by Jeff Rosenstock, and that song is out now. It's a six-minute, melancholic slow-burner and it gets pretty explosive when Laura and Jeff come in. It also comes with a delightfully creepy music video. Here's what Tim says about all that:

"Forever of the Living Dead" is the closing track, and so, attempts to sum up the various tangents of mortality and existentialism the album explores. It's closer to stream-of-consciousness than most writing I do, using absurdist imagery to express, well, my abstract thoughts on aging, I suppose. As stream-of-consciousness goes, I'm not entirely sure just what it's about at times. But it maintains a tone, and I'd like to think that tone reflects the album and the weight of our passage of time. I recruited both Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock to help out on this song, with Laura singing the second verse and Jeff playing a sax solo for an extended outro. Phenomenal stuff. Eric Stafford made the brilliant video, leaning hard into the absurdist imagery by creating a narrative of two zombies seeking one another out. I love what he's done, and now I picture the video when I play the song, which is how a great video should work, in my opinion.

Tim, Laura, and Circa Survive's Anthony Green are also teaming up for "The Carousel Tour," which is "more collaborative than your usual show" and will find the three artists "[joining] in on each other’s songs and [bringing] other players onto the stage with [them] each night," which includes support from Home Is Where, Mikey Erg, and Oceanator, varying by date. That includes Asbury Park's Stone Pony on May 6 with Mikey Erg and NYC's Irving Plaza on May 9 with Home Is Where. All dates are listed below.

Home Is Where also announced a split EP with Record Setter this week.

Tim's new album comes out 4/15 via 15 Passenger/Thirty Something Records (pre-order).

Tim Kasher / Laura Jane Grace / Anthony Green -- 2022 Tour Dates

05/01 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line Music Cafe *

05/02 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

05/03 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall *

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer *

05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony

05/07 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

05/09 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza ^

05/10 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage ^

05/11 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground ^

05/12 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

05/14 — New Orleans, LA — The Hangar ^

05/15 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall ^

05/17 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center ^

05/18 — Roswell, NM — The Liberty ^

05/20 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom #

05/21 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House #

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater #

05/24 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall #

05/26 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom #

05/27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox #

05/29 — Boise, ID — The Olympic #

05/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Hall #

05/31 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall #

* Mikey Erg supporting

^ Home Is Where supporting

# Oceanator supporting