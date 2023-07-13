Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse share three versions of new song “Whinny,” playing NYC release show

Tim Kinsella (of Cap'n Jazz, Owls, Joan of Arc, and more) and Jenny Pulse have shared a new single off their upcoming album Giddy Skelter (due 9/8 via Kill Rock Stars). It's a chilled-out dream pop song but it didn't start out that way--the duo have shared two demo versions along with the final album version, and they gave a lot of background on the evolution of the song via Talkhouse. Tim says in part:

“Whinny” began as a nine-minute noise jam, Jen layering improvisations on our miniKORG through 10 effect pedals onto a 4-track. I edited that down to about four minutes, then Jen added the piano chords and vocals to that edit. From there we agreed that we wanted to nudge it into having a Shangri-Las “Leader of the Pack” kind of feel. It took a long time and many iterations to get that exactly right, and the Shangri-Las feel eventually became more subtle. So the main point here is that the weird garbled noises that occasionally pop through in the final version of the song are not ornamentation, but actually the foundation from which everything else sprang. We are excited to supplement this song with two earlier versions that show distinct steps in its development. This is an extreme, but accurate demonstration of how the entire album came into being.

Read the rest here and listen to all three versions of the track below.

Tim & Jenny also have a NYC album release show happening at Knitting Factory and Nick Bodor (Cake Shop, Bruar Falls)'s new venue Knitting Factory at Baker Falls on October 12 with Philly's Golden Apples. That's located at 101 Avenue A. Tickets are on sale now.