Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse sign to Kill Rock Stars, share “Sun Inspector”

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse have signed to Kill Rock Stars, and their first single for the label is "Sun Inspector." They also have an album on the way and more info on that is coming soon. Jenny says the duo's music is "groovy like ESG, moody like Black Sabbath, and moving like Julee Cruise, with the woo-woo of Art of Noise," and you can hear that coming through in this new track. Tim adds:

Most of our songs go through long, slow evolutions and this song’s transformation is as profound as any of them. It began as dreamy layers of patterned choirs, synths, and vocals. We lived with it like that for at least six months before it ever occurred to us to add a slow beat. Another year passed and it came time to figure out how to play some songs live. This song, we reduced and transmogrified different melody lines into guitar and bass parts, and then added a fast beat. The ‘Sun Inspector,’ that’s the bureaucrat tasked with ensuring that the sun doesn’t slack on its procedural duties.

The song comes with a video directed by sua yoo, who adds, "Filmed in a Mojave desert community center standing in as a bleak corporate warehouse, the video shows us an alternate universe of eternal dusk, devoid of non-human animals and reigned by corporatocracy. Tim, Jenny & sua’s musician-friends play the video game designers tasked with figuring out what a (presumably extinct) horse looks like." Check it out below.

Tim and Jenny also open for Bright Eyes in Chicago on May 12 and they play LA's Permanent Records Roadhouse on June 24.

In related news, we recently spoke to Tim's brother and former Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc, and Owls bandmate Mike Kinsella and Tim's cousin and former Joan of Arc bandmate Nate Kinsella on the BrooklynVegan Podcast. Tim also gets brought up during our recent episode with Braid.