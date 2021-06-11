Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage) share heavy new song off first LP in 10 years

Pre-order the new LP on limited white vinyl.

Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz's post-metal side project Times of Grace have shared the second single from their first album in ten years, Songs of Loss and Separation, which arrives 7/16 via the band's own Wicked Good Records (pre-order it on limited white vinyl, with a signed print, in our store). Compared to the atmospheric, melodic lead single "Burden of Belief," new single "Medusa" is much heavier and more throat-shredding. It sounds very inspired by the Neurosis album that Times of Grace share a name with, and Jesse and Adam sound just as towering as that band does.

"'Medusa' is one of the heavier tracks on the record," Adam D says. "It definitely keeps within the theme of the record since it's about a broken/abusive relationship. We hope you guys dig it."

Jesse adds, "'Medusa' is about betrayal, abuse, and deceit. It's a story about the dark side of the soul and the struggle to tear away from those who feed off of your heart. When faced with these types of people and situations, there is a battle to not allow it to destroy a part of your soul and change you. This song is a testimony of that internal warfare of killing of the beast and taming the demons that remain in the aftermath. It's about finding a way to keep your heart and your spirit alive after being broken and beaten down.

Listen and watch the Nick Hipa-directed video below. Pre-order Songs of Loss and Separation on limited white vinyl in our store. It comes with a signed print. Here's a mockup:

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)