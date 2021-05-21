Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage) share new song & detail first LP in 10 yrs (pre-order on white vinyl)

Pre-order the limited white vinyl variant of Times of Grace's first album in ten years.

Times of Grace, the post-metal side project of Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, have announced their second-ever album and first in ten years, Songs of Loss and Separation, due July 16 via the band's own Wicked Good Records (distributed by ADA Worldwide). The album is up for pre-order now, including a limited edition white vinyl variant, which includes a signed 11x17 heavyweight lithograph, available in our store. Get yours while they last. Here's a mockup:

The first single is "Burden of Belief," which is out now. "This song is the spark of the oncoming fire," Jesse says. "It foreshadows the journey of this album. This song is an unveiling of who we, Times of Grace, have become after all of these years. This is a testimony of falling apart, losing faith, letting go, and the desire to kill and purge the past. It is the unraveling, the catharsis and the rebirth. So it begins...."

"It almost feels strange finally releasing the songs on this record, especially this one," Adam adds. "I started writing this song over 10 years ago, so it's been around for quite some time. I really hope you guys dig it, and I hope we will get the opportunity to play it for you guys live someday."

"Burden of Belief" is much more atmospheric and melodic than what Jesse and Adam do in Killswitch Engage, and even more so than plenty of the songs on the last Times of Grace album. Check out the lyric video below.

Also available in our store: the 20th anniversary reissue of Killswitch Engage's self-titled debut on green splatter vinyl.

Tracklist

"The Burden of Belief"

"Mend You"

"Rescue"

"Far From Heavenless"

"Bleed Me"

"Medusa"

"Currents"

"To Carry the Weight"

"Cold"

"Forever"

