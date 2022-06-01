Timeshares sign to Wiretap for new LP (watch the “Siren Sound” video)

Philly punks Timeshares dropped the three-song In The Ground EP last year, and now they've signed to Wiretap Records for their next full-length album. Details like title and release date are still TBA, but we're premiering "Siren Sound," which is a fine example of this band's ability to churn out warm, grizzled heartland punk.

Speaking about the song, bassist Mike Natoli (who wrote this one) tells us, "I had just moved back to my hometown and got reluctantly dragged to my 10-year high school reunion. While I wasn’t necessarily questioning myself, it still managed to stir up some weird thoughts and feelings about what I was doing with my life. I wanted to write about the subject from the reverse perspective of 'A Plea From A Cat Named Virtute' by The Weakerthans and make it a proposition to my golden retriever Buddy. This wild idea that we could trade lives and he could go out on my adventures while I got to blend in with the scenery and not talk to anyone was something that seemed mutually beneficial." Listen and watch the Anthony Pasini-directed video below.