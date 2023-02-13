Tina Fey & Amy Poehler announce “Restless Leg” tour

Best buds and former SNL Weekend Update co-anchors Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be on the road together this spring for the Restless Leg Tour. It's their first-ever tour together, and will "see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment." They say, “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!"

So far there are only four dates: DC, Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City. Let's hope more get announced. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Wednesday (2/15) at 10 AM local (use password RESTLESS).

All dates are listed below.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat May 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena