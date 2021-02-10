Tina Turner documentary headed to HBO

Tina Turner is the subject of a new documentary that's coming to HBO in March. Directed by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin (Undefeated, LA 92), Tina will look at Turner's rise to fame, her personal struggles surviving abuse from her ex-husband and collaborator Ike Turner, and the resurgence of her career in the '80s. The Hollywood Reporter points out that Turner was interviewed from her Zurich, Switzerland hometown for the documentary, which will also feature previously unseen footage, audio tapes, photos, and more. It'll be available to stream on HBO Max starting March 27.

"Tina is the ultimate celebration of a global superstar and an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career, her identity and her legacy on her own terms," Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, co-founders of producers Lightbox, said. "From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the '80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before. We are thrilled to be partnering with Universal, Altitude and HBO to bring the film to audiences around the world."

Meanwhile, Turner was just announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2021. In 1991, she was inducted with Ike Turner.