Tina Turner & Trugoy the Dove honored with new Bushwick street art

The Bushwick Collective held their annual block party on Saturday (6/3), and along with the music lineup, which included Ice T, Black Sheep, Tony Touch, Statik Selektah, and more, there were new street art pieces for the occasion, including two paying tributes to musical legends. Ashley Hodder's new mural of the late Tina Turner is located at 427 Troutman St; Hodder writes, "We lost such a legend, and I know her life and story will continue to influence and inspire generations to come. Wherever she is right now she is shining bright I’m sure of it."

Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul's memory is honored in another piece, which Brooklyn Magazine points out was painted by Asia 82, Makro 79, Enjoy, Sure 78, and Brandy.

See more pictures of both pieces below.