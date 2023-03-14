Tinariwen announce new LP & tour, share “Tenere Den”
Tinariwen have announced a new album, Amatssou ,which will be out May 19 via Wedge. The album was originally to be made in Nashville at Third Man, but it ended up being made remotely due to the pandemic, with help from producer Daniel Lanois, and country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
The first single from the album is "Tenere Den," a hypnotic song that pays tribute to the Tuareg revolution in the Kel Adagh region of Mali. You can watch the animated video, which was directed by Alexis Jamet and features English subtitles, below.
Tinariwen have also announced their first US tour since 2019 (their trip here last year didn't happen) which has them here in May and June and includes a NYC show at Webster Hall on June 5.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Amatssou:
1. Kek Algham
2. Tenere Den
3. Arajghiyine
4. Imzad (Interlude)
5. Tidjit
6. Jayche Atarak
7. Imidiwan Mahitinam
8. Ezlan
9. Anemouhagh
10. Iket Adjen
11. Nak Idnizdjam
12. Tinde (Outro)
Tinariwen - 2023 Tour Dates
Sat. May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Tue. May 30 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Fri. June 2 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
Sat. June 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
Mon. June 5 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. June 6 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Wed. June 7 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sat. June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Mon. June 12 - Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
Wed. June 14 - Florence, IT @Ultravox
Thu. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden
Fri. June 16 - Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour
Sun. June 18 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
Thu. June 22 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sat. June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Mon. 26 - Lille, FR @ Splendid
Wed. June 28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Thu. June 29 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sat. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sun. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran
Tue. July 4 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. July 7 - Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
Tue. July 11 - Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles
Sat. July 15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Mon. July 17 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
Wed. July 19 - Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2
Sat. July 22 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
Tue. 25 - Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival
Sat. July 29 - Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival