Tinariwen announce new LP & tour, share “Tenere Den”

Tinariwen have announced a new album, Amatssou ,which will be out May 19 via Wedge. The album was originally to be made in Nashville at Third Man, but it ended up being made remotely due to the pandemic, with help from producer Daniel Lanois, and country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single from the album is "Tenere Den," a hypnotic song that pays tribute to the Tuareg revolution in the Kel Adagh region of Mali. You can watch the animated video, which was directed by Alexis Jamet and features English subtitles, below.

Tinariwen have also announced their first US tour since 2019 (their trip here last year didn't happen) which has them here in May and June and includes a NYC show at Webster Hall on June 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Amatssou:

1. Kek Algham

2. Tenere Den

3. Arajghiyine

4. Imzad (Interlude)

5. Tidjit

6. Jayche Atarak

7. Imidiwan Mahitinam

8. Ezlan

9. Anemouhagh

10. Iket Adjen

11. Nak Idnizdjam

12. Tinde (Outro)

Tinariwen - 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Tue. May 30 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Fri. June 2 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

Sat. June 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

Mon. June 5 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Tue. June 6 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Wed. June 7 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sat. June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Mon. June 12 - Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken

Wed. June 14 - Florence, IT @Ultravox

Thu. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden

Fri. June 16 - Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour

Sun. June 18 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

Thu. June 22 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Sat. June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Mon. 26 - Lille, FR @ Splendid

Wed. June 28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Thu. June 29 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sat. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sun. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran

Tue. July 4 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Fri. July 7 - Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival

Tue. July 11 - Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles

Sat. July 15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Mon. July 17 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

Wed. July 19 - Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2

Sat. July 22 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

Tue. 25 - Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival

Sat. July 29 - Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival