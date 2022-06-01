Tinariwen announce North American tour, share “Imidiwaren (KMRU Remix)”
Tuareg group Tinariwen will be in North America later this year for an extensive tour that kicks off September 9 in Chicago and wraps up October 8 in Toronto, with stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Philly, NYC, Providence, Montreal and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC stop is October 3 at Webster Hall, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.
In other news, Tinariwen recently reissued their early albums The Radio Tisdas Sessions and Amassakoul, and in celebration they've shared a new remix of Radio Tisdas' "Imidiwaren" by sound artist KMRU (Joseph Kamaru), who turns the track into more of an ambient piece. “The process of the remix was quite intentional thinking through the sounds of the track, creating a narrative yet keeping original ideas in place," says KRMU. "The remix feels like a wander through through void landscapes.” Listen to the remix and the original below.
Tinariwen - 2022 Tour Dates
25/08/2022 La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland Nox Orae Festival
28/08/2022 London, United Kingdom All Points East (Nick Cave day)
02/09/2022 Wiltshire, United Kingdom End of the Road Festival
03/09/2022 Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Psych Fest
04/09/2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom Paisley Spree
09/09/2022 Chicago, IL Metro
10/09/2022 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center
12/09/2022 Denver, CO Bluebird
13/09/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
15/09/2022 Seattle, WA Neumos
16/09/2022 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre
17/09/2022 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
19/09/2022 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
20/09/2022 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda
21/09/2022 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum
23/09/2022 Austin, TX Levitation (Mohawk)
24/09/2022 Ft Worth, TX Tulips
25/09/2022 Houston, TX The Heights Theatre
27/09/2022 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
29/09/2022 Graham, NC Haw River Ballroom
30/09/2022 Alexandria, VA Birchmere
01/10/2022 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
03/10/2022 New York, NY Webster Hall
04/10/2022 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre
05/10/2022 Boston, MA Sinclair
07/10/2022 Montreal, QUE Rialto Theatre
08/10/2022 Toronto, ONT Danforth Music Hall