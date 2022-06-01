Tinariwen announce North American tour, share “Imidiwaren (KMRU Remix)”

Tuareg group Tinariwen will be in North America later this year for an extensive tour that kicks off September 9 in Chicago and wraps up October 8 in Toronto, with stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Philly, NYC, Providence, Montreal and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop is October 3 at Webster Hall, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.

In other news, Tinariwen recently reissued their early albums The Radio Tisdas Sessions and Amassakoul, and in celebration they've shared a new remix of Radio Tisdas' "Imidiwaren" by sound artist KMRU (Joseph Kamaru), who turns the track into more of an ambient piece. “The process of the remix was quite intentional thinking through the sounds of the track, creating a narrative yet keeping original ideas in place," says KRMU. "The remix feels like a wander through through void landscapes.” Listen to the remix and the original below.

Tinariwen - 2022 Tour Dates

25/08/2022 La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland Nox Orae Festival

28/08/2022 London, United Kingdom All Points East (Nick Cave day)

02/09/2022 Wiltshire, United Kingdom End of the Road Festival

03/09/2022 Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Psych Fest

04/09/2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom Paisley Spree

09/09/2022 Chicago, IL Metro

10/09/2022 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center

12/09/2022 Denver, CO Bluebird

13/09/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

15/09/2022 Seattle, WA Neumos

16/09/2022 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre

17/09/2022 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

19/09/2022 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

20/09/2022 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

21/09/2022 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum

23/09/2022 Austin, TX Levitation (Mohawk)

24/09/2022 Ft Worth, TX Tulips

25/09/2022 Houston, TX The Heights Theatre

27/09/2022 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

29/09/2022 Graham, NC Haw River Ballroom

30/09/2022 Alexandria, VA Birchmere

01/10/2022 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

03/10/2022 New York, NY Webster Hall

04/10/2022 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre

05/10/2022 Boston, MA Sinclair

07/10/2022 Montreal, QUE Rialto Theatre

08/10/2022 Toronto, ONT Danforth Music Hall