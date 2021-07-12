Tinashe announces fall tour, prepping new album ‘333’

Tinashe was scheduled to tour supporting her 2019 album Songs For You last year, until COVID struck. She's since released her first singles of 2021, "Pasadena" and "Bouncin," over the past month, and she's preparing a new album, 333. She's now announced the 333 tour, happening this fall. REI AMI joins her as support, and the dates include stops in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more, as well as a festival date a Day N Vegas. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on September 30 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Novo on October 17 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go sale Friday at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning Tuesday at 10 AM local time (password: 333).

TINASHE: 2021 TOUR

Sep 16 Thu House of Blues Houston, TX, United States

Sep 18 Sat Emos Austin Austin, TX, United States

Sep 19 Sun House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX, United States

Sep 21 Tue First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Sep 22 Wed The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI, United States

Sep 24 Fri House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 27 Mon Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI, United States

Sep 28 Tue Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA, United States

Sep 29 Wed Big Night Live Boston, MA, United States

Sep 30 Thu Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States

Oct 3 Sun 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States

Oct 6 Wed Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, United States

Oct 7 Thu The Pageant St Louis, MO, United States

Oct 9 Sat Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States

Oct 10 Sun The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Oct 12 Tue Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA, United States

Oct 14 Thu The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Oct 15 Fri The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, United States

Oct 16 Sat Observatory Santa Ana, CA, United States

Oct 17 Sun The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA, United States

Oct 19 Tue The Warfield San Francisco, CA, United States

Oct 21 Thu The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States

Nov 13 Sat Day N Vegas 2021 Las Vegas, NV, United States