Tinashe announces fall tour, prepping new album ‘333’
Tinashe was scheduled to tour supporting her 2019 album Songs For You last year, until COVID struck. She's since released her first singles of 2021, "Pasadena" and "Bouncin," over the past month, and she's preparing a new album, 333. She's now announced the 333 tour, happening this fall. REI AMI joins her as support, and the dates include stops in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more, as well as a festival date a Day N Vegas. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on September 30 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Novo on October 17 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go sale Friday at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning Tuesday at 10 AM local time (password: 333).
TINASHE: 2021 TOUR
Sep 16 Thu House of Blues Houston, TX, United States
Sep 18 Sat Emos Austin Austin, TX, United States
Sep 19 Sun House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX, United States
Sep 21 Tue First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States
Sep 22 Wed The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI, United States
Sep 24 Fri House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL, United States
Sep 27 Mon Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI, United States
Sep 28 Tue Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA, United States
Sep 29 Wed Big Night Live Boston, MA, United States
Sep 30 Thu Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States
Oct 3 Sun 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States
Oct 6 Wed Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, United States
Oct 7 Thu The Pageant St Louis, MO, United States
Oct 9 Sat Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States
Oct 10 Sun The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Oct 12 Tue Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA, United States
Oct 14 Thu The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States
Oct 15 Fri The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, United States
Oct 16 Sat Observatory Santa Ana, CA, United States
Oct 17 Sun The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA, United States
Oct 19 Tue The Warfield San Francisco, CA, United States
Oct 21 Thu The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States
Nov 13 Sat Day N Vegas 2021 Las Vegas, NV, United States