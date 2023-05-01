Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad & Zebra Katz playing Pride 2023 show at Knockdown Center

Pitchfork and fellow Conde Nast site them are presenting a Pride Week party they're calling Night Out at NYC's Knockdown Center on June 17. Tinashe headlines, with Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz and more TBA also performing. Tickets are on sale with an option to donate $5 to the Transgender Law Center.

“Nights out are opportunities to find acceptance and freedom — to be fearlessly and fully oneself,” says them editor Sarah Burke. “This pride, our community needs that more than ever. We’re thrilled to bring together Them and Pitchfork’s mutual passion for uplifting queer artists, and to offer our LGBTQ+ audiences and allies a sanctuary in which to let loose and celebrate with top talent this June.”

Other Pride 2023 shows include Orville Peck at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and the annual Pride Island celebration.