Tindersticks announce Best Of compilation, share new song “Both Sides Of The Blade”

Tindersticks have announced a new career-spanning retrospective, PAST IMPERFECT: The best of tindersticks '92 - '21, which will be out March 25 via City Slang. Says frontman Stuart Staples: "I have always felt we move forward in small steps (the occasional leap), at times we have been happy to slow right down and examine what is in front of us so thoroughly that we could appear static from the outside. But on the inside of this world, like looking down a microscope, it is brimming with life. We now get a chance, or are forced, to look over our shoulder to see how far we have travelled."

In addition to classics like "Her," "City Sickness," Travelling Light," "Rented Rooms" and more, the 20-track double album also includes a new song, "Both Sides of the Blade," which is from Claire Denis' new film Avec amour et acharnement that stars Juliette Binoche and premieres at the Berlin Film Festival in February. It's the 10th film Denis and Tindersticks have collaborated on. You can watch the video for that, directed by Staples, below.

There's also a deluxe box set edition of PAST IMPERFECT that comes with Live At Glasgow City Halls 5th October 2008, which has never been pressed on vinyl before, as well as a 7" single featuring "Both Sides of the Blade" and "For Those…" You can check out the full tracklist below.

Tindersticks will be on tour in Europe in April and May. Those dates are listed below.

PAST IMPERFECT The best of tindersticks ‘92 - 21’

Side 1:

1. City Sickness

2. Her (’92) (unreleased version)

3. Tiny Tears

4. Travelling Light (Single Version)

5. My Sister

Side 2:

6. Rented Rooms

7. Can We Start Again?

8. Dying Slowly

9. Sometimes It Hurts

10. My Oblivion

Side 3:

11. Harmony Around My Table

12. Show Me Everything

13. This Fire Of Autumn

14. Medicine

15. What Are You Fighting For?

Side 4:

16. How He Entered

17. Were We Once Lovers?

18. Willow (unreleased version)

19. Pinky In The Daylight

20. Both Sides Of The Blade (unreleased track)

Live At Glasgow City Halls 5th October 2008

Side 1:

1. Introduction

2. Yesterdays tomorrows

3. The flicker of a little girl

4. Come feel the sun

5. E-type

6. The other side of the world

Side 2:

7. The organist entertains

8. Dying slowly

9. Say goodbye to the city

10. Sleepy song

11. he’s gone

Side 3:

12. The hungry saw

13. Boobar come back to me

14. All the love

15. The turns we took

Side 4:

16. If you’re looking for a way out

17. Her

18. The not knowing

7 Inch:

Side A: Both Sides Of The Blade

Side B: For Those… (’92)

Tindersticks - 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 22 - Theater Akzent - Großer Saal - Vienna, Austria

Apr 23 - Theater Akzent - Großer Saal - Vienna, Austria

Apr 25 - Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8 - Munich, Germany

Apr 26 - Théâtre Sébastopol - Lille, France

Apr 27 - Grand Rex - Paris, France

Apr 29 - Bath Forum - Bath, UK

Apr 30 - National Concert Hall - Dublin, Ireland

May 01 - Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre - London, UK

May 03 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 04 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

May 07 - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

May 09 - Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal - Hamburg, Germany

May 10 - Schauspielhaus - Bochum, Germany

May 11 - Schauspielhaus - Bochum, Germany

May 13 - Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisbon, Portugal

May 14 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal