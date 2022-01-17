Tindersticks announce Best Of compilation, share new song “Both Sides Of The Blade”
Tindersticks have announced a new career-spanning retrospective, PAST IMPERFECT: The best of tindersticks '92 - '21, which will be out March 25 via City Slang. Says frontman Stuart Staples: "I have always felt we move forward in small steps (the occasional leap), at times we have been happy to slow right down and examine what is in front of us so thoroughly that we could appear static from the outside. But on the inside of this world, like looking down a microscope, it is brimming with life. We now get a chance, or are forced, to look over our shoulder to see how far we have travelled."
In addition to classics like "Her," "City Sickness," Travelling Light," "Rented Rooms" and more, the 20-track double album also includes a new song, "Both Sides of the Blade," which is from Claire Denis' new film Avec amour et acharnement that stars Juliette Binoche and premieres at the Berlin Film Festival in February. It's the 10th film Denis and Tindersticks have collaborated on. You can watch the video for that, directed by Staples, below.
There's also a deluxe box set edition of PAST IMPERFECT that comes with Live At Glasgow City Halls 5th October 2008, which has never been pressed on vinyl before, as well as a 7" single featuring "Both Sides of the Blade" and "For Those…" You can check out the full tracklist below.
Tindersticks will be on tour in Europe in April and May. Those dates are listed below.
PAST IMPERFECT The best of tindersticks ‘92 - 21’
Side 1:
1. City Sickness
2. Her (’92) (unreleased version)
3. Tiny Tears
4. Travelling Light (Single Version)
5. My Sister
Side 2:
6. Rented Rooms
7. Can We Start Again?
8. Dying Slowly
9. Sometimes It Hurts
10. My Oblivion
Side 3:
11. Harmony Around My Table
12. Show Me Everything
13. This Fire Of Autumn
14. Medicine
15. What Are You Fighting For?
Side 4:
16. How He Entered
17. Were We Once Lovers?
18. Willow (unreleased version)
19. Pinky In The Daylight
20. Both Sides Of The Blade (unreleased track)
Live At Glasgow City Halls 5th October 2008
Side 1:
1. Introduction
2. Yesterdays tomorrows
3. The flicker of a little girl
4. Come feel the sun
5. E-type
6. The other side of the world
Side 2:
7. The organist entertains
8. Dying slowly
9. Say goodbye to the city
10. Sleepy song
11. he’s gone
Side 3:
12. The hungry saw
13. Boobar come back to me
14. All the love
15. The turns we took
Side 4:
16. If you’re looking for a way out
17. Her
18. The not knowing
7 Inch:
Side A: Both Sides Of The Blade
Side B: For Those… (’92)
Tindersticks - 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 22 - Theater Akzent - Großer Saal - Vienna, Austria
Apr 23 - Theater Akzent - Großer Saal - Vienna, Austria
Apr 25 - Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8 - Munich, Germany
Apr 26 - Théâtre Sébastopol - Lille, France
Apr 27 - Grand Rex - Paris, France
Apr 29 - Bath Forum - Bath, UK
Apr 30 - National Concert Hall - Dublin, Ireland
May 01 - Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre - London, UK
May 03 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
May 04 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
May 07 - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden
May 09 - Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal - Hamburg, Germany
May 10 - Schauspielhaus - Bochum, Germany
May 11 - Schauspielhaus - Bochum, Germany
May 13 - Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisbon, Portugal
May 14 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal