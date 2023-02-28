Tink announces spring tour (stream new LP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’)

Midwest R&B artist Tink released a new album, Thanks 4 Nothing, earlier this month. It follows 2022's Pillow Talk and features Ty Dolla $ign (on "Let Down My Guard") and Yung Bleu (on "Stingy"). "I wrote this album specifically for single ladies," Tink says. "I wanted to give the girls a set of songs to play after the breakup. This is for anyone reclaiming their time. Reclaiming their joy. Reclaiming their Sometimes we have to appreciate the Good with the bad, hence Thanks 4 Nothing.” Stream it, and watch the new video for "Save Your Soul," below.

Tink announced a North American tour supporting her new album, beginning on March 30 in Berkeley, and wrapping up on April 23 in Chicago. Stops include Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at April 16 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local, with a promoter presale starting Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM.

TINK: 2023 TOUR

Thursday March 30, Berkeley, CA

Friday March 31st, Los Angeles

Thursday, April 6th, Houston, TX

Saturday, April 8th, New Orleans, LA

Sunday, April 9th, Atlanta, CA

Tuesday, April 11th, Raleigh, NC

Wednesday, April 12th, Washington, DC

Thursday, April 13th, Richmond

Saturday, April 15th, Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, April 16th, New York, NY

Thursday, April 20th, Detroit, MI

Saturday, April 22nd, Cleveland, OH

Sunday, April 23rd, Chicago, IL