Tiny Ruins announce new album ‘Ceremony,’ share “Dorothy Bay” video

Tiny Ruins, project of New Zealand musician Hollie Fullbrook, have announced their fourth album, Ceremony, which will be out April 28 via Ba Da Bing. The album was inspired by Manukau Harbour in Tāmaki Makaurau (aka Auckland) around which Hollie would take frequent walks with her dogs. While she says she presented the new songs to her band "very sadly and delicately on an acoustic guitar," they took different shapes with her collaborators. "I’m glad that’s not what the album is now. The first time I played these songs to the bandmates I just felt so vulnerable."

The album includes "The Crab/Waterbaby," which was released last month and closes the album, and the new single is "Dorothy Bay" which is more of a laid back rocker. The strikingly shot video, directed by Alexander Gander, was filmed at Manukau Harbour, and you can watch that below.

Ceremony:

1. Dogs Dreaming

2. Daylight Savings

3. Driving & Soaring

4. In Light Of Everything

5. Out Of Phase

6. Dorothy Bay

7. Seafoam Green

8. Earthly Things

9. Dear Annie

10. Sounds Like

11. The Crab/Waterbaby