Tirzah announces first-ever US tour

UK artist Tirzah was scheduled to play her first US shows, supporting her acclaimed, Mica Levi-produced debut LP Devotion, in 2019, but they were cancelled later that year over visa issues. She's now released her second album, Colourgrade, and she's announced a new batch of US shows to go with it. They're scheduled for May of 2022, and all dates -- including NYC at Brooklyn Steel on May 27 and Los Angeles at Belasco on May 24 -- are listed below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday 10/8 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

Stream Colourgrade below.

TIRZAH: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri Oct 29th - Sonar CCCB, Barcelona, Spain

Sat Nov 13 - Pitchfork Festival, London, UK

Wed Mar 9th - Flotations Festival, Dublin, Ire

Fri Mar 11th - Brixton Electric, London, UK

Sun Mar 13th - SWG3, Glasgow, UK

Mon Mar 14th - Fiddlers, Bristol, UK

Tue Mar 15th - The Stoller Hall, Manchester, UK

Fri Mar 18th - Café De La Danse, Paris, FR

Sat 19th Mar - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, NE

Sun Mar 20th - Volksbühne, Berlin, DE

Mon May 23rd - Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Tue May 24th - Belasco, Los Angeles, CA

Wed May 25th - August Hall, San Fancisco, CA

Fri May 27th - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Sat May 28th - The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD