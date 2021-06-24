Tirzah announces new album ‘Colourgrade,’ shares “Tectonic”

Tirzah recently returned with the new singles "Send Me" and "Sink In," and now she has announced a new album, her first since her 2018 debut LP Devotion. It's called Colourgrade, it was made with frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, and it comes out October 1 via Domino (pre-order). It features both previously released singles, as well as the just-released "Tectonic," which finds Tirzah delivering monotone speak-sung vocals over a subtle bass wobble. Listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

Tectonic

Hive Mind (feat. Coby Sey)

Recipe

Beating

Sleeping

Crepuscular Rays

Send Me

Sink In

Hips