Tirzah played Brooklyn Steel with Ouri (pics, video, setlist)

Tirzah was supposed to tour North America in 2019 in support of her debut album, but those dates were canceled due to visa issues, and she didn't get to tour last year for Colourgrade due to the pandemic. She finally made it over for a few West Coast / East Coast shows with Ouri that wrapped up over the weekend. That included a show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on Friday (5/27) and photos by P Squared are in this post.

Backed by a two-piece band, Tirzah delivered a beautiful, trancelike performance featuring selections from both albums as well as great new single, "Ribs." Her lush yet minimal sound translated wonderfully to the stage, with whispered vocals against subtle backing. Ouri's opening set, which had her switching between cello and guitar, perfectly complemented Tirzah, too. Check out Tirzah's setlist and video of "Sink In" from Brooklyn Steel below.