Tirzah returns with new single “Send Me”

UK electronic art pop singer/songwriter Tirzah has released "Send Me," her first new single since her very good (and very hyped) 2018 debut album Devotion. The song was made with longtime collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, and it's an even more minimal, lo-fi song than most of Devotion. It's cool stuff; check out the Leah Walker-directed video below.

The single is out now on Domino, who calls it "a subconscious snapshot from across a year when Tirzah was playing live regularly for the first time." As you may remember, Tirzah was supposed to make her US live debut in 2019, but those shows were cancelled and then of course the pandemic happened. Hopefully the US will get to experience her live show soon!