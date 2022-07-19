Titus Andronicus announce new LP and tour, share “(I’m) Screwed”
Titus Andronicus are back with a new album, The Will To Live, that's out September 30 via Merge. The album was recorded in Montreal at the hotel2tango studio, co-produced by frontman Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, Leonard Cohen), and finds the band trying to achieve the concept of "Ultimate Rock." “It may strike some as ironic we had to go to Canada to record our equivalent to Born In The USA,” says Stickles, “but the pursuit of Ultimate Rock knows no borders.”
The album includes their cover of Cock Sparrer's "We're Coming Back" and the new single off the album is the anthemic "(I'm) Screwed." Says Stickles: “In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.” You can watch the video, directed by Ray Concepcion, below.
Titus Andronicus have also announced a fall tour that kicks off September 30 in Carrboro, NC and wraps up October 27 in Boston. There's currently no NYC date, but just before the tour starts they play Atlantic City's Frantic City Fest with Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail and more, and there is a Woodstock show on October 21 at Colony Cafe. Patrick also supports Deer Tick solo at their August 23 show at Music Hall of Williamsburg.
Tickets for all dates of the fall tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist:
My Mother Is Going To Kill Me
(I’m) Screwed
I Can Not Be Satisfied
Bridge and Tunnel
Grey Goo
Dead Meat
An Anomaly
Give Me Grief
Baby Crazy
All Through The Night
We’re Coming Back
69 Stones
TITUS ANDRONICUS - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sept 24 Atlantic City, NJ – Frantic City Festival
Sept 30 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
Oct 1 Columbia, SC – Jam Room Festival
Oct 3 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Oct 4 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
Oct 5 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry's
Oct 6 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack's
Oct 7 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
Oct 8 Austin, TX – Far Out
Oct 9 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
Oct 10 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
Oct 12 Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge
Oct 13 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill
Oct 14 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
Oct 15 Cleveland, OH – Mahall's
Oct 16 Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace
Oct 17 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW
Oct 18 Montreal, QC – L'Esco
Oct 21 Woodstock, NY – Colony Cafe
Oct 22 Holyoke, MA – Race Street Live
Oct 23 Pawtucket, RI – The Met
Oct 25 Portland, ME – Space
Oct 26 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
Oct 27 Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom