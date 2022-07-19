Titus Andronicus announce new LP and tour, share “(I’m) Screwed”

Titus Andronicus are back with a new album, The Will To Live, that's out September 30 via Merge. The album was recorded in Montreal at the hotel2tango studio, co-produced by frontman Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, Leonard Cohen), and finds the band trying to achieve the concept of "Ultimate Rock." “It may strike some as ironic we had to go to Canada to record our equivalent to Born In The USA,” says Stickles, “but the pursuit of Ultimate Rock knows no borders.”

The album includes their cover of Cock Sparrer's "We're Coming Back" and the new single off the album is the anthemic "(I'm) Screwed." Says Stickles: “In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.” You can watch the video, directed by Ray Concepcion, below.

Titus Andronicus have also announced a fall tour that kicks off September 30 in Carrboro, NC and wraps up October 27 in Boston. There's currently no NYC date, but just before the tour starts they play Atlantic City's Frantic City Fest with Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail and more, and there is a Woodstock show on October 21 at Colony Cafe. Patrick also supports Deer Tick solo at their August 23 show at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Tickets for all dates of the fall tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

My Mother Is Going To Kill Me

(I’m) Screwed

I Can Not Be Satisfied

Bridge and Tunnel

Grey Goo

Dead Meat

An Anomaly

Give Me Grief

Baby Crazy

All Through The Night

We’re Coming Back

69 Stones

TITUS ANDRONICUS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 24 Atlantic City, NJ – Frantic City Festival

Sept 30 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

Oct 1 Columbia, SC – Jam Room Festival

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Oct 4 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

Oct 5 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry's

Oct 6 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack's

Oct 7 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Oct 8 Austin, TX – Far Out

Oct 9 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

Oct 10 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

Oct 12 Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge

Oct 13 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

Oct 14 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Oct 15 Cleveland, OH – Mahall's

Oct 16 Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace

Oct 17 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW

Oct 18 Montreal, QC – L'Esco

Oct 21 Woodstock, NY – Colony Cafe

Oct 22 Holyoke, MA – Race Street Live

Oct 23 Pawtucket, RI – The Met

Oct 25 Portland, ME – Space

Oct 26 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

Oct 27 Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom