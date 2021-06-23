Titus Andronicus announce ‘The Monitor’ 10th anniversary tour & vinyl reissue

Titus Andronicus will give their classic 2010 album The Monitor a slightly delayed (for obvious reasons) 10th anniversary reissue on October 22 via XL. It's been remastered for vinyl, with the originally intended vinyl track transitions restored, and for a limited time, this edition will feature the long-out-of-print embossed cover. Pre-orders are up now. A color variant will be available later this summer from Vinyl Me, Please.

Titus will also celebrate the reissue by performing the album in full on 'The Monitor Revisited 2021 Tour' this fall.

"As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing," said frontman Patrick Stickles. "But my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn't ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I'm going to give the people what they want."

The tour begins in Titus' original home state of NJ at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 3 (tickets), and there's also another Jersey show at Asbury Park's House of Independents on November 19 (tickets). Things wrap up in the band's adopted hometown of Brooklyn on November 21 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets). An artist presale for the whole tour is underway now (password = OldFriends) and the general on-sale begins Friday (6/25). All dates are listed below.

Along with the announcement, the band put out a new video for a 2009 demo of "Titus Andronicus Forever." Check that out below too.

We put The Monitor at #26 on our list of the 100 best punk and emo albums of the 2010s and we said, "The indie rock scene that Titus grew out of is often known for practicing restraint, but The Monitor had less inhibitions than even most of the 2010s' actual arena rock records."

Titus Andronicus -- The Monitor 2021 Tour Dates

Nov 3 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

Nov 4 Pawtucket, RI - The Met

Nov 5 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Nov 6 Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Nov 7 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Nov 10 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Nov 11 Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov 12 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Nov 16 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

Nov 17 Washington, DC - Black Cat

Nov 18 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 19 Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

Nov 20 Hamden CT Space Ballroom

Nov 21 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

