Titus Andronicus release cover of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back” (watch the video)

We included Titus Andronicus' 2011 live rendition of "Riot Squad" in our list of great Cock Sparrer covers last year, so it's exciting to hear that Titus have covered Cock Sparrer again, and this time it's a studio recording. They did the anthemic "We're Coming Back" from 1983's classic Shock Troops, and it doubles as a proclamation that -- after three years without new music -- Titus Andronicus are back.

"All I can tell you right now is that Cock Sparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk's second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic," Patrick Stickles said. "I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable [music video director] Ray Concepcion."

"I do not claim to be any kind of athlete," he added, regarding his role in the music video, "and after three intense days of shooting this video, I have been, and continue to be, more sore than ever before. It's rough getting old, but I have never shied from suffering for my art, nor do I intend to pursue a path of such cowardice in the future."

Cock Sparrer's mix of melody and grit has had a clear impact on Titus Andronicus' music from the start, so it comes as no surprise that Titus know how to make "We're Coming Back" their own without losing the charm of the original. Check out the song and video below.