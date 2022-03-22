Tiwa Savage announces 2022 North American tour

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has announced the the 17-date North American 'Water & Garri' tour, named after her 2021 EP of the same name. Things kick off at NYC's Warsaw on May 15 and Tiwa also hits Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and various other US and Canadian cities before wrapping up in Toronto on June 19. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (3/25). Full schedule below.

Tiwa will also be back in NYC for LETSGETFR.EE in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this August, alongside Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, and much more.

Tiwa Savage -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sun May 15 - New York, NY - Warsaw

Fri May 20 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Sun May 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Wed May 25 - Seattle, WA - Nuemos

Fri May 27 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sun May 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theater

Tues May 31 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Thu June 2 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall

Fri June 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sun June 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

Thu June 9 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

Fri June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sun June 12 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Wed June 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Thu June 16 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Fri June 17 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

Sun June 19 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

Sat Aug 20 - Queens, NY LETSGETFR.EE