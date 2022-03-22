Tiwa Savage announces 2022 North American tour
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has announced the the 17-date North American 'Water & Garri' tour, named after her 2021 EP of the same name. Things kick off at NYC's Warsaw on May 15 and Tiwa also hits Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and various other US and Canadian cities before wrapping up in Toronto on June 19. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (3/25). Full schedule below.
Tiwa will also be back in NYC for LETSGETFR.EE in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this August, alongside Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, and much more.
Tiwa Savage -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sun May 15 - New York, NY - Warsaw
Fri May 20 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Sun May 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Wed May 25 - Seattle, WA - Nuemos
Fri May 27 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Sun May 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theater
Tues May 31 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Thu June 2 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
Fri June 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sun June 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
Thu June 9 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory
Fri June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Sun June 12 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
Wed June 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Thu June 16 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Fri June 17 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
Sun June 19 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
Sat Aug 20 - Queens, NY LETSGETFR.EE