Tiwa Savage announces North American tour, playing The Apollo

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has announced a late-summer North American tour that starts August 24 in Washington, DC and includes stops in NYC, Toronto, Botson, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Harlem's iconic Apollo Theatre on August 25 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM local time.

Tiwa Savage released the Water & Garri EP last year and recently featured on a rework of Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Waiting in Vain."

2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Fri Aug 25th – New York, NY - Apollo Theater

Tue Aug 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Sep 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues - Chicago

Mon Sep 04 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu Sep 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues - Houston

Sat Sep 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues - Dallas

Thu Sep 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sun Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco