Tickets for The Front Bottoms' show at Hammerstein Ballroom go on BrooklynVegan presale today (1/22) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = CAMOUFLAGE.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the public on-sale starts Friday (1/24) at 10 AM. Their only other upcoming date at the moment is Atlanta's Shaky Knees.