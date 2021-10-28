Tix for The Strokes’ NYE show on BV presale (password) + watch them debut songs live in LA

Tickets for The Strokes' New Year's Eve show at Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds go on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/28) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = ISTHISBV.

If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (10/29) at 10 AM. All upcoming tour dates and more info here.

Meanwhile, The Strokes played The Forum in LA last night (10/27) and they made the live debuts of two songs: "At The Door" from last year's The New Abnormal and "Call It Fate, Call It Karma" from 2013's Comedown Machine. Watch videos of those performances and check out the full setlist from the show below.

IDLES have a new single coming out with a special version of 'Model Village' featuring slowthai on the B-Side. You can pre-order that vinyl along with a bunch of other IDLES records we now have in the shop.

The Strokes @ The Forum - 10/27/21 Setlist (via)

Call It Fate, Call It Karma (live debut)

12:51

Bad Decisions

Juicebox

Someday

At The Door (live debut)

You Only Live Once

Take It or Leave It

Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

Is This It

Hard to Explain

Reptilia

Ode to the Mets

Last Nite

Encore:

One Way Trigger (mellow version)

The Adults Are Talking

New York City Cops