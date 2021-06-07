Tkay Maidza announces new EP, shares video for new song “Cashmere”

Australian rapper/singer Tkay Maidza will follow 2020's Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 with the third and final EP in the series, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 , on July 9 via 4AD/Dew Process. The EP includes her excellent recent singles "Kim" (ft. Yung Baby Tate) and "Syrup," as well as the just-released "Cashmere." This one finds her more in ethereal R&B mode, and it comes with a psychedelic video directed by Jasper Soloff. Check it out, along with the EP artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist

1. Eden

2. Onto Me (with UMI)

3. So Cold

4. Syrup

5. Kim (with Yung Baby Tate)

6. High Beams

7. Cashmere

8. Breathe

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today