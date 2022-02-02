Tkay Maidza announces spring US tour

Australian rapper/singer Tkay Maidza wrapped up her Last Year Was Weird EP trilogy with the third volume back in July, and she's heading to the US to play some shows supporting those releases in March and April. She'll stop in San Francisco (March 29 at Brick & Mortar), Los Angeles (March 30 at The Roxy), Atlanta (April 1 at Aisle 5), Denver (April 2 at Larimer Lounge), Chicago (April 5 at Schubas), and NYC (April 6 at Bowery Ballroom). Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 9 AM local time.

Stream Vol. 3, below...

TKAY MAIDZA: 2022 TOUR

March 29 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

March 30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

April 01 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

April 02 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

April 05 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 06 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom