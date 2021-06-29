Tkay Maidza playing NYC & LA shows in September, tickets on sale

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza's anticipated new EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 -- the final installment of a trilogy -- comes out next week (7/9) via 4AD/Dew Process, and she'll celebrate with shows at LA's Moroccan Lounge on September 11 at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 16. Tickets for LA go on sale today (6/29) at 10 AM PT and the Brooklyn show goes on sale today at noon ET.

Tkay also plays Day N Vegas and All Things Go. Watch the video for "KIM" off the new EP below.