Tkay Maidza releases new single “Syrup” (listen)

Zimbabwean-born Australian rapper Tkay Maidza's 4AD debut Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 was one of our favorite rap albums of 2020, and she's only increased her momentum since then. She put out one of 2021's most undeniable rap singles so far with the Yung Baby Tate-featuring "KIM," and then she did an inventive cover of the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?" for 4AD's 40th anniversary covers comp, and now she has released her second single of 2021, "Syrup." It's a minimal, subwoofer-rattling song with some mid 2000s Southern rap energy, and it's another great song from Tkay. Listen below.