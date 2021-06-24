TLC celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ on tour w/ Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, documentary due in 2022
Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC will celebrate their classic, chart-topping second album, CrazySexyCool, on tour this fall. They'll perform songs from the album along with other fan favorites, and if you're attending, you might want to dig out your old jelly bracelets and neon leggings; according a press release, "The '90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more."
Bone Thugs N' Harmony will join TLC on the 18-date tour, along with other special guests, and Chilli says, "I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it! This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!"
The shows run through September and October, stopping in Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Raleigh, St. Augustine, Miami, Houston, San Diego, Inglewood, and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is on September 18 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales happening now.
Meanwhile, a two-hour documentary special, Biography: TLC is headed to A&E in 2022, directed by Matt Kay and executive produced by Roger Ross Williams and his One Story Up production company with Geoff Martz. Stay tuned for more on that.
Speaking of Bone Thugs N' Harmony, they're also on the stacked Once Upon a Time in LA lineup.
TLC: 2021 TOUR
September 3 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater
September 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
September 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion
September 18 Brooklyn, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
September 20 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 21 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
September 23 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
September 24 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
September 25 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 27 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre
September 30 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center
October 2 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
October 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 6 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
October 7 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 9 Inglewood, CA PV Hollywood Park
October 10 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion