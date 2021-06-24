TLC celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ on tour w/ Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, documentary due in 2022

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC will celebrate their classic, chart-topping second album, CrazySexyCool, on tour this fall. They'll perform songs from the album along with other fan favorites, and if you're attending, you might want to dig out your old jelly bracelets and neon leggings; according a press release, "The '90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more."

Bone Thugs N' Harmony will join TLC on the 18-date tour, along with other special guests, and Chilli says, "I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it! This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!"

The shows run through September and October, stopping in Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Raleigh, St. Augustine, Miami, Houston, San Diego, Inglewood, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on September 18 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales happening now.

Meanwhile, a two-hour documentary special, Biography: TLC is headed to A&E in 2022, directed by Matt Kay and executive produced by Roger Ross Williams and his One Story Up production company with Geoff Martz. Stay tuned for more on that.

Speaking of Bone Thugs N' Harmony, they're also on the stacked Once Upon a Time in LA lineup.

TLC: 2021 TOUR

September 3 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater

September 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion

September 18 Brooklyn, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

September 20 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 21 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

September 23 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 24 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

September 25 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 27 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre

September 30 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center

October 2 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

October 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 7 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 9 Inglewood, CA PV Hollywood Park

October 10 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion