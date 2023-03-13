TLC & Shaggy announce summer tour with En Vogue & Sean Kingston

TLC and Shaggy have announced the "Hot Summer Nights Tour." North American dates begin on June 1 in Pelham, AL and wrap up on July 14 in Calgary, AB, and most shows are with En Vogue and Sean Kingston. See all dates below.

The outing includes NYC-area shows on June 10 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and June 13 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, March 14 at 10 AM.

TLC / SHAGGY: 2023 TOUR

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only)

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)