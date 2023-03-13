TLC & Shaggy announce summer tour with En Vogue & Sean Kingston
TLC and Shaggy have announced the "Hot Summer Nights Tour." North American dates begin on June 1 in Pelham, AL and wrap up on July 14 in Calgary, AB, and most shows are with En Vogue and Sean Kingston. See all dates below.
The outing includes NYC-area shows on June 10 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and June 13 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, March 14 at 10 AM.
TLC / SHAGGY: 2023 TOUR
Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only)
Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)
Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)
Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)