Toadies playing ‘Rubberneck’ on fall tour with Rev Horton Heat

Toadies will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Rubberneck (that's the one with hit "Possum Kingdom"), on tour this fall. The album is actually coming up on its 27th anniversary (August 23, 1994), but the band say "who's counting?" Adds frontman Vaden Todd Lewis, "I've said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received, and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going. I can't wait to get back out there and get loud again! Although I also have a bit of trepidation built in from being isolated for so long. The guys are all itching to get back out on the road after not playing together for so long.”

The tour will have them out with the Reverend Horton Heat on all dates, who will be playing his 1994 album Liquor in the Front in full. They'll also be joined at various points by Nashville Pussy, Drakulas and Frankie and the Witch Fingers. Dates include shows in Tulsa, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (Fonda Theater on 9/23 w/ Frankie & The Witch Fingers), San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, NYC (Irving Plaza on 10/17 w/ Nashville Pussy), Asbury Park (Stone Pony on 10/22 w/ Nashville Pussy), Philly, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for Fonda Theater, Irving Plaza, Stone Pony and the rest of the tour go on sale Friday, June 11.

Listen to Rubberneck and Liquor in the Front below.

Toadies - 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 28 - Austin, TX - Bat Fest

25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour w/ Rev Horton Heat playing 'Liquor in Front'

Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's *

Sep. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

Sep. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater *

Sep. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee +

Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park +

Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda +

Sep. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues +

Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom +

Sep. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox +

Sep. 29 - Portland , OR Roseland +

Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory +

Oct. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory +

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex +

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre +

Oct. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads +

Oct. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant +

Oct. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II ^

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Oct. 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater ^

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak ^

Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh Jergel's ^

Oct. 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ^

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise ^

Oct. 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall ^

Oct. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony ^

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^

Oct. 24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore ^

Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater ^

Oct. 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues ^

Oct. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ^

Nov. 02 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City ^

Nov. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's ^

Nov. 05 - Houston House of Blues ^

* w/ Drakulas

+ w/ Frankie and the Witch Fingers

^ w/ Nashville Pussy