Toadies reschedule ‘Rubberneck’ tour with Reverend Horton Heat

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat have rescheduled their tour to fall of 2022. The tour has Toadies playing Rubberneck in full, while the Rev will play Liquor in the Front in full. Drakulas are on the first half of the tour, while Nashville Pussy will open on the latter half.

Dates include Los Angeles' El Rey on 9/22, with Drakulas, NYC's Irving Plaza on 10/16 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony on 10/21, both of which are with Nashville Pussy. Tickets for the original shows will be honored.

Toadies are also playing a few headlining shows this month, and Reverend Horton Heat will be on tour this spring. All dates are listed below.

Toadies / Reverend Horton Heat - 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

Dec. 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street* (no Reverend Horton Heat)

Dec. 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater^

Dec. 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's* (no Reverend Horton Heat)

Dec. 30 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's (no Reverend Horton Heat)

Sep. 13 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's*

Sep. 14 - Oklahoma, City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

Sep. 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*

Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex*

Sep. 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee*

Sep. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park*

Sep. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey*

Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

Sep. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom*

Sep. 25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades*

Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox*

Sep. 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland*

Sep. 29 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads^

Oct. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant^

Oct. 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II^

Oct. 9 - Chicago, IL - Metro^

Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak^

Oct. 13 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues^

Oct. 14 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater^

Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's^

Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza^

Oct. 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise^

Oct 20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall^

Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NY - Stone Pony^

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts^

Oct. 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore^

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl^

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater^

Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues^

Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room^

Drakulas *

Nashville Pussy ^