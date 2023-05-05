Today in screamo: new music from Under His Eye, Hundreds of AU, Closedown & more

It's a Bandcamp Friday, and it's also a really good day for new screamo, and those two things are probably not coincidences. The big news today is that the awesome new album from Jeromes Dream is out, but that's not all. Here's some more...

UNDER HIS EYE - VISIONS OF FLAMES

Under His Eye's killer new album is out today via Acrobat Unstable. Speaking about one of its singles in in the February edition of In Defense of the Genre, I said: If you like screamo with an experimental edge, Seth Scantlen's Under His Eye project should definitely be on your radar. His new album Visions of Flames drops 5/5 via Acrobat Unstable, and first single "Setting Sun" finds him combining harsh screamo with woozy chamber pop instrumentation. RIYL Comadre, Circle Takes the Square, Cursive.

--

HUNDREDS OF AU - "DARK LIKE WINTER"

NJ/Upstate NY screamo greats Hundreds of AU (ex-members of Hell Mary, The Assistant, You and I, The Banner, Pellinore, Capacities, Estella and more) have unleashed a monstrous new track, "Dark Like Winter." It's their first since dropping a song from their new split with Horsewhip in March.

--

CLOSEDOWN - ON YOUR TONGUE EP

Having recently released new single "What You Wanted," Cleveland screamo/post-hardcore band Closedown have dropped a new EP with two new songs, an interlude, and a remix. This band just keeps getting better and better and this new material is no exception.

--

BLACK MATTER DEVICE - BUCKSHOT MOUTHWASH / MR. UNCOMFORTABLE

More chaotic hardcore than screamo but close enough: Richmond's Black Matter Device just dropped a new release with two new ragers, a noise track, and four live recordings.

--

BIRTHSITE - BIRTHSITE EP

Coma Regalia's Edie Quinn wrote and recorded a four-song EP as birthsite, which originally came out on Patreon in November but got released on Bandcamp today. It ranges from serene passages to pure recklessness, and it's great stuff.

--

WOUNDS OF RECOLLECTION - "YOU WERE NEVER LOVED"/b>

Atlanta's Wounds of Recollection put out a nine-and-a-half minute epic, "You Were Never Loved," backed by an atlernate version of "Rapture" from this year's Warm Glow of the End of Everything. The band says the EP is "about religious trauma and social isolation" and that "100% of the funds raised will go directly to The Trevor Project - an American nonprofit organization whose focus is crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth." Guest vocals come from Your Arms Are My Cocoon and Genital Shame.

--

SNAG - "INVASIVE SPECIES (COP CITY)"

We actually premiered this track earlier this week, but today it's out everywhere (including Bandcamp), and it's a really great one so we're giving it an extra push.

--

What else??