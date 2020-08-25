Today’s livestreams (Bill Callahan, Mirah, Phish, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Tuesday, 8/25):

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss: The Heartbreakers' L.A.M.F. at 3 PM ET (RIP Walter Lure), Royal Blood's 2014 self-titled debut at 4 PM ET, and The Cleaners from Venus' Midnight Cleaners at 5 PM ET. More info here.

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Pete Rock and The Soul Brothers perform with Buddy on SummerStage's streaming series at 7 PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Chris Evanson of Sense Field.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series." Tonight they air their August 15, 2011 Chicago show.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Wednesday, August 26

Shamir does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com. This week Genesis Fermin is his guest.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 27

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream series at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

Nick Hakim does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Lil Uzi Vert performs at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Folk Medicine, a livestream benefit for the people of the Amazon, streams at 7 PM ET on Facebook, with John Medeski, Diane Cluck, Holly Miranda, and more. Donate here.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Molly Tuttle performs on Instrumenthead Live at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Annie DiRusso performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Widowspeak celebrate their new album Plum at 9 PM ET on their site.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, August 28

Angel Olsen's third Cosmic Stream is a release show for her new album, and happens at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Yaeji does a Boiler Room performance at 7 PM ET on YouTube

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife, Travis Shettel of Piebald, James Alex of Beach Slang, Rusty Pistachio of H2O, Popeye Vogelsang of Farside, Dave Elkins of Mae, and Honah Lee of Tim Toth perform as part of the Quarantunes livestream series at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Oceanator performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Dawes perform a Le Poisson Rouge At Home show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

LAPêCHE are streaming a show recorded at Brooklyn's Red Panda Studios, with proceeds going to Liberate Meditation and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

--

Saturday, August 29

The Mermaid Parade Tail-a-Thon streams at 1 PM ET on coneyisland.com.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

Megan Thee Stallion plays a virtual show at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Down's reunited NOLA lineup celebrates their 25th anniversary with The Quarter Century Throwdown at 6 PM ET, and tickets and accompanying merch are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

Long-running annual Cocteau Twins fan event CocteauFest is going virtual this year. No details are announced yet but the band officially endorses the Twitch stream.

Front Porch Productions presents two days of online music & visuals from Xiu Xiu, Daniel Blumberg, Xylouris White, Bill Orcutt and more on Twitch.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

Front Porch Productions presents two days of online music & visuals from Xiu Xiu, Daniel Blumberg, Xylouris White, Bill Orcutt and more on Twitch.

--

Monday, August 31

WCML's Radical Sounds streams on wcml.org.uk and Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring music from International Teachers of Pop, Goat Girl, All Girls Arson Club, Lone Taxidermist, and Keeley Forsyth, and readings from Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, Christopher Eccleston, Nico Mirallegro, Kris Hitchen, Carla Henry, and Natasha Cottriell.

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators Brandy and Monica will go head to head in the next Verzuz battle on 8/31 at 8 PM ET on Instagram Live.

--

Tuesday, September 1

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats play a Red Rocks Unpaused show at 10 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, September 2

ionnalee is doing a special 10th anniversary livestream with special guests at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby play a Red Rocks Unpaused show at 10 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 3

Slight Of performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bad Bad Hats perform at 9 PM ET on audiotree.tv, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 4

Patti Smith is performing and reading from Year of the Monkey at a livestream broadcast from Murmrr Theatre at 9 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/7 at 11 AM ET.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Pearl Jam is streaming their 8/18/2018 Safeco Field, Seattle "Home Show" at 8 PM ET on Nugs.TV, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 5

Sheer Terror does a "Live Premiere Session" from Bowery Electric at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Hot Chip play "a one-off gig with festival production and a live audience. Broadcast globally" at 10 PM ET on streamland.co.uk. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 8 AM ET.

--

Sunday, September 6

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 7

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Max Bemis of Say Anything does an acoustic performance of ...Is A Real Boy at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on BrooklynVegan presale with the password MaxBV.

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Swamp Dogg plays a Pioneer Works Broadcast at 8 PM ET; RSVP to watch.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 25

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

